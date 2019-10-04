(KFDX/KJTL) — A domestic violence support group in Central Texas is partnering with law enforcement to target a message towards teens.

They hope to educate high schoolers on the signs of family and dating violence.

Caldwell County Criminal District Attorney, Fred Weber says, “What they learn in high school or as young people, they carry with them to adulthood. It’s very important that we make them realize just how serious of an issue dating violence is and when they see it happening that they do something about it.”

They selected student-athletes because of their leadership roles on school campuses.

Melissa Rodriguez of Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, says, “You look around at any community, it doesn’t matter whether it’s in Austin, large metropolitan city or a little old Luling, this is something that affects any and everyone, and it’s something that everyone can do something about.”

According to the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, one in three teens nationwide has said they have been the victim of emotional or physical abuse.