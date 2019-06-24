A fan hit in the head by foul ball at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KFDX/KJTL) Another scary moment during a major league baseball game on Sunday

A young woman sitting in the stands at Dodger Stadium was struck in the head by a foul ball.

The ball was hit by Dodgers 1st Baseman Cody Bellinger and it sailed into the stands just beyond the ballpark’s protective netting.

“I saw it literally hit her face so that was tough, it was real tough for everyone,” Bellinger said.

Bellinger later checked on the young girl to make sure she was ok.

“I went over next half inning just to make sure she said she was alright,” Bellinger said. “She gave me a thumbs up. Obviously a scary situation, um, yeah i mean they’re close to the playing field.”

The young woman who has not been identified remained in her seat for about 15 minutes while holding an ice pack to her head.

She was later taken to the hospital as a precaution according to the team.

“You feel for that person,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “You just never want anything like that to happen.”

A woman died last August after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.

And just last month a young girl was hit by a foul ball in Houston that left the hitter visibly shaken on the field.

In 2015 Major League Baseball recommended teams extend their netting, dugout-to-dugout , and all 30 teams did it by 2018.

Now the Chicago White Sox are moving their netting all the way to the foul pole in the outfield.

The Texas Rangers won’t go that far but will move their netting farther than required. So far they are the first clubs to announce such plans.

This latest incident gives the Dodgers a chance to take a harder look at jaw-dropping accidents happening to fans in the stands.

“I think that definitely you know talks like that need to intensify. And for me, as we talk about getting ahead of things, I don’t see anything wrong with that idea,” Roberts said.