A gay pride flag that hung from a church was found burned

NEW YORK (NBC News) — A gay pride flag that hangs from the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society church building in Syracuse, New York was found burned on Sunday in what the church believes is an “act of hate.”

“We fly a gay pride flag on our property to show the community that we support all people,” said Rev. Jo VonRue. “People who identify as gay, lesbian transgender, bisexual, or queer come to our congregations because we are truly a welcoming place. “

Rev. VonRue and President Stephanie Cross learned about the pride flag being burned and taken down after their Sunday morning service.

“I was upset because it certainly represented some anger and violence,” Cross said.

However, they say that their members aren’t spooked – they’re strong and will not live in fear.

“My initial concern was for my congregation – have I led them into a place of danger. My second initial reaction was for our gay and lesbian community in Syracuse,” said Rev. VonRue.

