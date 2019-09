(KFDX/KJTL) — Knitting communities were the first to take part in the “Hearts for El Paso” project.

Each of the hearts are made from people all around the world.

It was started by a woman in Nebraska, but as word spread about the project many people began getting involved.

And now, more than a thousand hearts have been sent to the Sun City.

The El Paso knitting guild is getting ready to distribute them.

They say the hearts serve as a simple reminder.