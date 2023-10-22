WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Rain chances are headed our way by tomorrow! Though, both high and low temperatures will be above average (highs – low to mid 80’s / lows – upper 60’s), rain and a chance of storms in Texoma will help keep temperatures at bay for the next few days. By Thursday into Friday a weak cold front is likely to push into the area pushing highs and lows back down close to average.

Looking ahead, the following week should see some much cooler temperatures! In fact, the highs will be well below the average. Can we expect to have our first freeze? I won’t be surprised if someone in Texoma does! In the meantime, some clouds, some rain, along with temperatures dropping closer to average in the coming days… sounds like good news to me!