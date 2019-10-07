A man in Oregon is suing Starbucks for negligence

OREGON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man in Oregon is suing Starbucks for negligence after he says they served him the wrong type of milk and that it could have killed him.

Max Scher says he ordered a soy late last May but claims the barista gave him almond milk instead, which put him in the hospital.

He says he didn’t taste the difference that day but felt the effects right away.

He used Benedryl and an epi-pen but says they weren’t working so he drove himself to the hospital.

In Oregon, there is no requirement for businesses with wait staff or baristas to list ingredients or warnings.

The only time a label is required is if it’s a grab-and-go food item.

Customers have to ask or make requests for dietary needs.

