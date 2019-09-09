A mother in California puts her son to work in the community after getting suspended from school

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A tenth grader in California got suspended from school. His mother decided the best way to teach her son a lesson, is to put him to work.

Mother Nyiah Williams says: “I just thought of something, thinking, ‘what can I do for my son as a punishment?’ (laughs)”

Nyiah Williams is a mother of four. When she found out her middle son, Amaurryon Johnson, a tenth grader in San Joaquin County, was suspended from school for five days, she tried a different method to teach her son a valuable lesson.

But instead of normal things, like taking away a video game, an iPad or a cell phone, Nyiah wanted something more.

Williams says, “my yard is already done. He’s done the yard perfect all summer, uh, since he, since the first time that he got suspended. So I said, ‘you know what? We’re gonna go outside of our house and start helping other people.”

Nyiah put up a post on facebook, offering her son’s free lawn mowing services to the disabled, elderly or people in need.

And to her surprise, dozens of people offered to help.

Cruz says: “I just thought it was such an awesome thing, what she was doing. And so I just thought, you know, if we can help and we could save a couple of hours this weekend, we could help her teach her son, you know, what she wanted to do in this whole process.”

So Amaurryon hit the ground running, one lawn at a time.

Johnson says: “I really appreciate this from her. I don’t really know what to say.” Williams says: “I love you. I love you anyway.”

While Amaurryon says he’s actually enjoying the extra labor.

Johnson says: “after doing, like, one or two, I started easing into it. Like, I started liking doing it.”

His mother is hoping this lesson in hard work keeps her son out of trouble while teaching him the value of giving back.

Williams says: “but at the end of the day, I still felt great about teaching the lesson to my son.”

Johnson says: “I felt like I took away from the community so I guess it felt good giving back to them.”

Amaurryon says, when he’s done with his suspension, he’ll continue to mow lawns to earn extra cash.