WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Texoma summertime heat is on its way again; although, it could be much worse! Still, high temperatures will rise back, above average, into the triple digits for much of the workweek as rain chances diminish. This all due to the return of high pressure into the southern plains this coming week.

7 Day Forecast

In the meantime, the remainder of Sunday will be relatively pleasant as a mix or northerly and easterly winds continue to blow across the surface, aiding in keeping overnight temperatures below average with humidity levels much lower than were likely to see with the return of a warm front this coming week.

Sunday Evening’s Late Night Weather

Just a reminder that there will be one last “hoorah” as far as any rain chances are concerned. There is a minimal (30%) chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Though severe weather chances are low there will be a moderate risk area for our central and western counties, primarily.