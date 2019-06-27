A prescription for dance

Katie Inman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WBIR) A new study found that dancing is linked to improving your health.

Mary Keen believes the study is true, wholeheartedly.

Keen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis almost 20 years ago, but for the last six years, her medicine has been ballroom dance.

“You’ve got to have an open mind to move forward,” she says.

Keen’s dream, ever since she was diagnosed with MS, was to walk without a cane. That dream led her to the dance floor.

She was diagnosed with MS in 2000, unable to control her muscles. Six years ago, her doctor gave her a unique prescription for ballroom dance.

