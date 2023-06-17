WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Many large storms continue to develop around Texoma while our area is only seeing the beginning. Most of Texoma will remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10pm, while Comanche County will remain under a tornado watch until 11pm. The most likely scenario will be storms ending or exiting the area between 10-11pm.

Thunderstorm Outlook For Saturday Night (Graphic)

Thunderstorm Watch For Saturday Night (Graphic)

Tornado Watch For Saturday Night (Graphic)

In the meantime, looking ahead to Father’s Day… plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are expected for Sunday. The infamous triple-digit heat returns to the forecast on Monday. The next reprieve from it is expected on Thursday.