WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Many large storms continue to develop around Texoma while our area is only seeing the beginning. Most of Texoma will remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10pm, while Comanche County will remain under a tornado watch until 11pm. The most likely scenario will be storms ending or exiting the area between 10-11pm.
In the meantime, looking ahead to Father’s Day… plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures are expected for Sunday. The infamous triple-digit heat returns to the forecast on Monday. The next reprieve from it is expected on Thursday.