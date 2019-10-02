A suspect is dead and one officer is injured after a standoff at a Chase bank in California.

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is dead and one officer is injured after a standoff at a chase bank, south of San Bernadino California.
The incident began when officers were called to the bank on a report of a possible robbery.
When officers arrived, someone fired at them from inside the bank, shooting through the glass.
One officer sustained a minor injury to the upper body that was considered not life-threatening.
When the officers entered the bank, they found the dead suspect.
It’s unclear if the incident was actually a robbery attempt.