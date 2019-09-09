A suspicious fire on Yale Ave is being investigated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita falls fire investigators are trying to determine if a fire in an abandoned home was set intentionally.

They were called to the 2000 block of Yale Avenue about 10 p.m. Friday night.

According to officials, the backside of the abandoned home caught fire causing about $10,000 worth of damage.

The fire as contained within about 15 minutes.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown right now.

This incident is still under investigation.

