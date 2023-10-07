Graham, TX (KFDX/KJTL)— The Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed a two-vehicle fatal accident involving three people on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

DPS reported that first responders arrived at a wreck on US Highway 380 just 6 miles East of Graham shortly before 1:00 p.m. According to the DPS report, Kerri Forbus, 43, was traveling West on US 380 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. Forbus failed to drive in a single lane which caused her vehicle to strike Steven William, 69, and Marian Scott, 60, who were riding in a 2011 Ford F150 while towing a 2019 homemade trailer.

Forbus was confirmed dead at the scene following injuries she sustained during the crash. William and Scott were transported to Graham Regional Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries.