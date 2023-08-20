BYERS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— One kid is about to venture overseas full-time to pursue his passion for missionary work.

Jacob Stacy is a regular kid from Byers but one day he felt called to pursue international missionary. Initially, Byers was weary of whether he was capable of making the trip and doing the work.

He claims God made a way for him to pursue, “So when I left to do this, um, like when I felt like god was calling me into something like this, I told him I was like, I don’t have the finances to do this. I just actually don’t. Um, and so it was like, if you want me to do this, I will. But you have to provide the finances because I don’t have a way to do it.,” Said Stacy.

Through a short video promotion, Stacy swiftly found a way to head overseas for the first time three years ago his first mission trip which led him to Mexico.

Where he dove deep into the program and helping others. He said he’d love a little help from the community so that he can continue to do life-changing work. Honestly, for me, it was like the main part is like working with the kids for sure.

“In Mexico, it’s an orphanage while in Romania, we do like a morning school and an after-school program. So working with the kids is honestly my favorite part,” Stacy said. Each year Stacy answers the call to return to the missionary to further help children.

It can be hard sometimes, you know, being so far away from family and things like that and away from the things that you know. But it’s also, I think, one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Stacy said. The Bryers native leaves for his third mission trip on Tuesday, he is heading to Romania to help with families and refugees.

Visit Stacy’s gofund.me to help with his mission efforts. https://gofund.me/1714e3c8