AAA Texas offers ‘Tipsy Tow’ on July 4

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) On July 4, AAA Texas will offer drivers a free community service known as Tipsy Tow as a last resort.

The service will be available statewide starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, and end at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

Drivers can call 1-800-AAA-HELP ( 222-4357) for a free tow home up to 10 miles. A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched. For rides more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor.

The driver does not have to be a AAA member to use this service. The service is only for a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and tow for that driver’s vehicle.