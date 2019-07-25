AAA Texas: State gas price average decreases for first time in weeks

In this June 26, 2019 photo, a man adds fuel to his vehicle with the price of gas displayed at the pump at a gas station in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, July 11, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for June. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is three cents less than this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.68 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.36 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.75, which is four cents less than this day last week and a dime less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

For Wichita Falls the average is $2.42.

Texas, along with most other states, have seen gas prices remain stable or even decrease week-over-week. This is the first time in four weeks that statewide and national averages have seen a weekly decline.

“Gasoline stocks remain ample amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing pump prices starting to roll back,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/New Mexico spokesperson. “It is too soon to know if this downward trend will continue, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists during the summer driving season.”

Market analysts will be watching to see if oil prices will be impacted by further U.S.-China trade talks and tensions in the Middle East.

