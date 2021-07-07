Update: San Antonio 2-year-old found safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — San Antonio Police said a two-year-old child who was abducted Wednesday has now been found safe.

SAPD said the child was believed to be in grave danger. Officials identified the suspect in the abduction as Erik Anthony Stutzman, 28. He’s believed to be driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a license plate number of NTZ6442.

  • Erik Stutzman (SAPD)
  • Vehicle believed to be driven by abduction suspect Erik Stutzman (SAPD)

Erik Anthony Stutzman was last seen in San Antonio. He’s described as:

  • White male
  • 5’8″
  • 140 pounds
  • black hair
  • brown eyes

If you have any information, you’re asked to call SAPD at (210) 207-7660.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News