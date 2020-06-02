Abilene parents arrested after 10-year-old tests positive for meth

News

by: Erica Garner

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene parents were arrested after their 10-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kody Stone and Kathryn Crouch, both 39, were arrested and charged with Endangering a Child Monday in connection to an investigation that began in September 2019.

Court documents state CPS workers contacted police after Stone, Crouch, and the 10-year-old child all tested positive for narcotics.

Stone and Crouch were released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond each.

No further information was released.

