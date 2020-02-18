Above And Beyond: Police deliver infant formula

UTAH (KSL) — It was a 911 call that officers had never received before: a Utah mother in desperate need of baby formula for her newborn in the middle of the night.

“I’ve never not had food for my newborn,” Shannon Bird said about her decision to call police at 2:12 a.m. on January 28th. “It was really scary for me.”

“I’ve been calling neighbors and no one will answer,” she said on the call. “I’ve never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out. This is my fifth kid and this has never happened.”

Bird went on to tell the dispatcher that her husband was out of town and that the rest of her five children were sleeping. She normally breastfeeds her infants and didn’t have any formula in the house.

“She was screaming,” Bird said about her newborn on that night. “I called my husband and we were brainstorming. I started calling neighbors and teenagers in the area and my little brother and no one was awake.”

Officers with Lone Peak Police answered the call for help. Officer Brett Wagstaff immediately stopped at a convenience store, picked up a gallon of milk and delivered it to Bird’s front door.

That’s where he discovered that the baby was too young for regular milk and needed infant formula instead.

Read more: http://bit.ly/327CQxy