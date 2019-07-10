“Access Wichita Falls” app allows for easy reporting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- The city of Wichita Falls is reminding residents about its, “Access Wichita Falls” app that you can download on your smartphone.

The app allows residents to report a problem and quickly communicate with city officials.

Whether the issue might be graffiti, a pothole or you just need information, you can submit it through the app.

To use the app you will submit a picture and the location of the problem. City personnel will then receive your request and review it.

The app can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple Store.