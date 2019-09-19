According to a new study, eating cheese can help strengthen your heart

(KFDX/KJTL) — There’s another reason to indulge in dairy. According to a new Penn State study, eating cheese may offset blood vessel damage from high levels of salt in your diet.

Researchers found adults with a high sodium intake were more likely to have blood vessel dysfunction.

However, when the same adults added four servings of cheese a day to their routine, they did not experience this effect.

The findings add to growing evidence linking dairy to improved heart health.

If you struggle to reduce your sodium intake, the study’s authors recommend incorporating more dairy into your diet to reduce cardiovascular risk.