CINCINNATI, OH (Storyful, KFDX/KJTl) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three-year-old son was attacked by the boy’s father during a court hearing in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, June 23.

Officials said Desean Brown was in court in connection to the death of Nyteisha Lattimore and her son Nylo when the boy’s father, Antonio Hughes, “charged the defense table and punched Mr.Brown in the right side of the head.”

Brown’s attorneys were asking the judge during the session to throw out his confession.

According to media reports, Brown is accused of murdering Nyteisha Lattimore after she had a miscarriage with his baby. He was enraged by the news and killed his girlfriend and murdered Nyteisha and threw her son Nylo in a river while he was still alive. Nylo’s body has not been recovered.

The judge found Hughes to be in contempt of court when he punched Brown in the head during the hearing.

According to an official statement and Hughes was sentenced to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.