The Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Wichita County are challenging the community to walk the diameter of the moon, 2,159.2 miles with a walk/run around Sikes Lake trail.

The event is at the Museum of Art, MSU with family entertainment, music, and food/drink trucks.

DATE: Sat. Oct. 26

PLACE: Sikes Lake trail

TIME: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COST: Entry fee by donation. Walkers/Runners $11 a lap with however many they pledge to do.

