WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the week ending February 4, 2022, the Wichita Falls Wichita County Health District reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

The ages of the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the Health Districtfor the week ending February 4, 2022 are listed below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 2

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 65 hospitalizations in Wichita County, two fewer than the 67 hospitalizations reported Thursday, Feb. 3.

Of the 65 hospitalized, 52 are in stable condition and 13 are in critical condition. 25 of the 65 hospitalized being vaccine breakthrough cases and of those 25, five are reinfections.

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 51 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County as of Feb. 4 to 32,709.

Active Cases in Wichita County

As of Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, the number of active COVID-19 cases dips below 4,000 at a total of 3,681 cases, with 65 patients hospitalized and 3,616 recovering at home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 3,119 active cases

— 3,119 active cases Burkburnett — 259 active cases

— 259 active cases Iowa Park — 234 active cases

— 234 active cases Electra — 69 active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending Feb. 4, 2022, there are 625 new cases, 7 COVID-19 related deaths, and 65 hospitalizations.

The positivity rate for the week ending on Feb. 4 was 34%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 96.7%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 65,852 Fully Vaccinated 58,135 Booster Shot 22,347

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

