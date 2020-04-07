Active duty members, retired law enforcement brings sweet tunes back to the neighborhood

COLORADO- A neighborhood in Centennial, Colorado is getting treated to some nightly concerts thanks to local bagpipers and drummers.

Former KFDX photojournalist Foster Gaines shows us how musicians with the Colorado Emerald Society are hoping to provide some entertainment as a sign of solidarity to residents staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am newer at this. I’ve only been playing for about three years,” the bagpipe musician said.

“I’ve been playing music for a while. I’ve been playing in a pipe band probably about 25 years or so,” the drummer player said.

“I heard something, some bagpipers and was like, that doesn’t sound like the music I’m listening to,” neighbor Shawn Bernson said. “So I turned down my music and I could hear bagpipes and go, ‘oh that’s pretty cool.'”

“I saw that it was coming from my cul-de-sac and thought that’s even cooler,” neighbor Shawn Bernson said.

“The pipe band community put out that pipers and drummers across the world should go out into their neighborhoods and play a tune at sunset for solidarity,” the bagpipe musician said. “So, we’re members of the Colorado Emerald Society. It’s an organization made up of active duty and retired law enforcement and fire fighters.”

“I’m a fire fighter-paramedic with the South Metro Fire Rescue,” the bagpipe musician said.

“I work for the Colorado Department of Corrections and I am correctional officer,” the drummer said. “

“The pandemic, the COVID-19, is a fight that we’re all in, so we’re here to show that no one’s alone in this. We’re here to give back and just show our support,” the bagpipe musician said.

“We’re all still doing our social distancing and everything, but we’re all kind of coming together as a community,” neighbor Shawn Bernson said. “We want to be together and be strong together and get through this together.”