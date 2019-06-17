Active Shooter in Dallas identified

DALLAS (NBCDFW) A man is dead, presumably killed in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas.

The FBI identified the man as 22-year-old Brian Issack Clyde; federal agents said they do not believe Clyde was working with anyone.

Federal officials said another news conference would be held at about 1:30 p.m.

Police continue to ask people to avoid the downtown area, specifically near Jackson, Griffin and Commerce streets, as the bomb squad continues to investigate the man’s vehicle and surrounding area.

Dallas police tweeted at about 10:25 a.m. that they were planning to do a controlled detonation of the man’s vehicle. A short time later, police blew a device attached to the trunk of the vehicle.

