Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 4B members approved funding to improve the Lindemann Parking Garage downtown.

The garage has been untouched for several years and is in need of maintenance work on the faded striped parking spots and the lighting. Now owned by the 4B Corporation, the estimated $36,000 in electrical and exterior improvements will be made by city workers in order to lease the parking spots out.

While the parking garage is somewhat usable during the day right now, after improvements are made, available parking spaces downtown are expected to greatly increase.

“There’s some handicap slots that go along with that, that are street-level essentially and on flat level ground and it’ll open up those slots as well for downtown use,” Vice President 4B Sales Tax Corporation Glenn Barham said.

