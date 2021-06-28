Adorable puppy named Honey melts hearts with response to being called beautiful

by: Robert Pandolfino,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Need a smile after a long week? Well, this clip of a dog’s reaction to being told she is beautiful is just what you will need.

In the video, posted to TikTok by user Sarah Lawther, known online as @sarahlawther, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy can be seen staring into the camera.

A computerized voiceover then says: “This is how she responds to being called beautiful.”

The 18-month old puppy, whose name is Honey, can be seen resting her front legs on Lawther’s knee when she is then told: “You are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world.”

@sarahlawther

Heart officially melted ❤️ Honey has the sweetest soul ✨🐶 #cute #fyp #puppylove #staffylove

♬ original sound – Sarah Lawther

The puppy then squeaks as she hears the comment, wagging her tail in excitement.

Lawther then says : “Yes you, you are my baby, you’re perfect. Do you agree?”

The smiling pup then makes a high-pitched sound almost in a “yes mom” response.

The video, which was posted on June 21, has so far been viewed more than 20.9 million times and surpassed six million likes.

Sarah tells WFLA she’s had people from all over the world reach out to her with how much they love Honey the Puppy.

