Adult charges remain for teen who stabbed grandfather’s home nurse with sword

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A judge has ruled that a 15-year-old will proceed to be charged as an adult after using a sword to stab his grandfather’s home nurse multiple times in April 2020.

According to expert witness testimony, the teen, Michael Watson, poses a threat to public safety. The court has decided they will not move his case to juvenile court.

You can read the full original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are charging a 15-year-old teen as an adult after he stabbed his grandfather’s home nurse multiple times with a sword.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 15, just before midnight. Police made contact with the victim who was bleeding from the neck and hand, and her finger nearly severed off. She was taken to UPMC Altoona where staff confirmed serious injuries and that she had to undergo surgery for the wounds.

Police then arrived at the home on Stone Row Drive in Woodbury Township and noticed the teen, Michael Watson, staring out of the window and he matched the description the victim gave.

Police report that the teen’s mother gave them permission to talk to him and they read Watson his rights. Watson reportedly told police he stabbed the victim and showed them where he placed the knife.

Police observed a long 18-inch weapon with a green blade and black handle sticking out of the ground, covered in blood.

Watson was taken to PSP Hollidaysburg where he was interviewed with the presence of his parents on speakerphone.

Watson reportedly told police that the victim came to the house earlier in the day to help his grandfather. Shortly before she left, Watson says he went out to their car and got the sword from the car trunk and stuck it in the ground behind the car and went back inside.

The teen says he escorted the victim out to her vehicle and directed her in a different direction. he then grabbed the sword from the ground and walked up behind the victim, stabbing her in the back of the neck.

Watson tells police that she turned around and he continues striking her, knocking her to the ground where she was able to grab the sword and pull it away from him. She was then able to get in her car, lock the door and drive away.

Watson then reports that he washed his hands and legs, changed his clothes and hid them under bags of garbage on the front porch. He then prepared food for his mother and stepdad and served it to them upstairs.

15-year-old Michael Watson will be charged as an adult with attempted criminal homicide charges, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person with other charges possible.