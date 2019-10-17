Adults Love Legos Too: Texoma Brick Heads is the newest local hobby

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a new hobby, there’s one gaining a lot of traction here in Wichita Falls.

Some volunteer, others may start a book club, but Larry Fox builds his community with Lego bricks.

After Larry Fox and his wife opened their toy store The Den back in February, they created Brick Heads- a local Facebook group open to adults who love Lego bricks.

Larry Fox said “We had a lot of adults coming in looking for Legos so we started a lego club. Its called Brick Heads.”

The group has recreated iconic scenes from the Wichita Falls area such as the Hotter n’ Hell bike ride and the Wichita Falls Railroad Museum.

But for their latest project, Fox knew he wanted to do something a little more personal.

Fox said, “I decided to do my house. We live over in Floral Heights over in the historical district and I love our house. It’s over a hundred years old so this is about three months of work. I would guess around 5,000 to 6,000 bricks.”

This labor of love isn’t the only personal project someone in Brick Heads has done before, with one group member making a lego set just to prove a point to his son.

Jeremiah Fosdick said, “Well my son loves Batman and for some reason, he thinks he’s stronger than Superman and he’s just not. So, I wanted to show him the difference of it and tell, I say, just like it is.

Plans for more projects keep building as the group has a special project lined up, one far bigger and more recognizable to the people of Texoma.

Fox said “Our next project that we are going to be working on is a replica of the Wichita Falls. It’s gonna be an actual little bricks falling down The Falls. It’s probably going to be about this tall and its going to be a lot of work. And we’re all going to be working on that one together.”

And though it may have started as a fun hobby, Fox says working with the thousands of Lego bricks throughout the week has given him a new perspective on his world.

Fox said, “There’s a lot of stuff about my house I didn’t even know was there till I did this, and now when I look at my house all I see is bricks. The best part about the club is anyone can join. And you don’t need to be a pro or spend a ton of money to get started.”

You can find out how to get involved, by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"

Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash"

UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise ends following social media storm"

First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month at annual vigil"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News