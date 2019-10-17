Adults Love Legos Too: Texoma Brick Heads is the newest local hobby

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a new hobby, there’s one gaining a lot of traction here in Wichita Falls.

Some volunteer, others may start a book club, but Larry Fox builds his community with Lego bricks.

After Larry Fox and his wife opened their toy store The Den back in February, they created Brick Heads- a local Facebook group open to adults who love Lego bricks.

Larry Fox said “We had a lot of adults coming in looking for Legos so we started a lego club. Its called Brick Heads.”

The group has recreated iconic scenes from the Wichita Falls area such as the Hotter n’ Hell bike ride and the Wichita Falls Railroad Museum.

But for their latest project, Fox knew he wanted to do something a little more personal.

Fox said, “I decided to do my house. We live over in Floral Heights over in the historical district and I love our house. It’s over a hundred years old so this is about three months of work. I would guess around 5,000 to 6,000 bricks.”

This labor of love isn’t the only personal project someone in Brick Heads has done before, with one group member making a lego set just to prove a point to his son.

Jeremiah Fosdick said, “Well my son loves Batman and for some reason, he thinks he’s stronger than Superman and he’s just not. So, I wanted to show him the difference of it and tell, I say, just like it is.

Plans for more projects keep building as the group has a special project lined up, one far bigger and more recognizable to the people of Texoma.

Fox said “Our next project that we are going to be working on is a replica of the Wichita Falls. It’s gonna be an actual little bricks falling down The Falls. It’s probably going to be about this tall and its going to be a lot of work. And we’re all going to be working on that one together.”

And though it may have started as a fun hobby, Fox says working with the thousands of Lego bricks throughout the week has given him a new perspective on his world.

Fox said, “There’s a lot of stuff about my house I didn’t even know was there till I did this, and now when I look at my house all I see is bricks. The best part about the club is anyone can join. And you don’t need to be a pro or spend a ton of money to get started.”

You can find out how to get involved, by clicking here.