Aerospace company relocating to Brownsville

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A company hoping to become a player in the air transportation game is opening a shop in Brownsville.

The city of Brownsville announced through a press conference at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Thursday morning, that Paragon VTOL Aerospace would be relocating their manufacturing plant to the city.

Paragon’s arrival is part of the City’s initiative to cultivate a space ecosystem and is the fourth company to make the move to Brownsville, following SpaceX, the Space Channel, and Space Ventures. Mayor Trey Mendez said there were more companies on the way during the press conference.

“This really gives you a glimpse of what the future is going to be, and the future is happening here in Brownsville,” said Mendez.

Brownsville was selected out of 50 Texas cities to be the new home of Paragon and will bring jobs to the area.

Company Founder Dwight Smith said he chose Brownsville because of the community and that he aims to work with schools to cultivate strong STEM foundations in children.

“It wanted to immediately get within the school system by providing full scholarships for STEM as a career path,” said Smith.

The company is focused on creating aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) technology, like drones and similar to helicopters, that will be used for transporting cargo and people.

The aircrafts will carry up to five passengers and fly distances of over 500 miles. A rendering on the company website also shows a VTOL ambulance that can service remote areas or deliver supplies.

Smith said there is also plans of building a VTOL terminal in addition to the manufacturing facility.

“I believe that transportation is long overdue for an overhaul,” laughed Smith. “I can see a time coming in the near future, within the next decade, where children will ask their parent to tell them a story about traffic.”