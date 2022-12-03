WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit provides details about the death of a client at North Texas State Hospital, allegedly at the hands of another patient.

Rivera

The affidavit said shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police went to the to the state hospital after an AMR ambulance crew requested assistance with an unconscious patient.

The patient, Mauricio Garcia, had been assaulted and was transported to the United Regional Healthcare Systems (URHS) Emergency Room. Hospital staff told police he was going into surgery for bleeding on the brain.

On Nov. 28, a WFPD investigator met with an agent from the Office of the Inspector General for NTSH. The agent provided patient documents and two videos from the incident. The video showed the victim being followed by the suspect, Johnny Rivera, in a hallway. Rivera is seen looking over his shoulder before he and the victim walk into a common area, a day room, on the floor, that was not monitored by staff.

When Rivera realized there was no supervision present, he began striking the victim in the back of the head. Garcia fell to the floor while Rivera continued to strike him with a closed fist. Rivera then began to kick Garcia in the head numerous times. It appeared, according to the investigator, the victim was unconscious throughout part of the assault.

On Nov. 30, URHS called the investigator to report the victim had died. On Dec. 2, the autopsy report revealed skull fractures and subdural bleeding. The cause of death was notated as blunt force injuries and the manner of death was reported as a homicide.

Johnny Rivera was arrested later that day and charged with murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.