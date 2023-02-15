MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people this week in connection with the death of a pregnant woman.



39-year-old Tammeka Jackson was shot and killed Monday, at a gas station off Highway 80.

Israel Yanez II, 24, and Mariah Gonzalez Bordayo, 24, stand accused and have both been charged with Murder.

The investigation began around 10:35 a.m. on February 13, 2023, when MCSO deputies responded to Quick Track convenience store at 13920 W Highway 80 in Midland after shots were fired.

At the scene, deputies found Jackson, a Quick Track employee, wounded from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa where she later died.

According to an affidavit, another Quick Track employee working alongside Jackson when she was shot, told investigators that Jackson and her boyfriend had been arguing about her pregnancy. The employee said she was standing next to Jackson when a man dressed in a mask and camouflage hoodie walked in and specifically targeted her co-worker, shooting her multiple times.

Investigators then viewed surveillance video that showed the masked man enter the store and pull out a gun, firing an unknown number of times before leaving the store.

In an effort to identify the suspect, detectives gathered information from Jackson’s phone, which reportedly showed text messages between Jackson and Yanez in which Yanez allegedly stated, “You don’t want me…(Ima) just wipe you off the map.” Yanez then reportedly asked Jackson if she was going to be at the Highway 80 location saying, “You gonna be on 80 or what, so I can go and end all this mess”.

After the shooting, Jackson’s coworker said Yanez left the scene on foot. He was arrested later that day by the Odessa Police Department during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Kermit Highway.

An affidavit released after his arrest made no mention of an additional suspect, nor was there any indication that Yanez had help planning the murder. However, Bordayo was taken into custody by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office following an interview with investigators on Tuesday evening.

An affidavit released after Bordayo’s arrest revealed that she and Yanez allegedly planned the murder together. The affidavit described Bordayo as Yanez’s live-in girlfriend. Jackson’s family has also stated she and Yanez had also been in a relationship prior to her death.

Bordayo reportedly told investigators that she knew Yanez was going to shoot Jackson and that she “assisted” in the planning by helping Yanez obtain a firearm and ammunition. According to Bordayo, when Yanez told her he was going to “go kill someone”, she replied, “I’m your ride or die” and said she would support him in any way he needed. Investigators said Bordayo allegedly admitted to providing Yanez with a change of clothes after the shooting, as well as an alibi.

Both Yanez and Bordayo remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon; each on a $1M bond. MCSO said the investigation is ongoing.

