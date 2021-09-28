Afghanistan refugee family comes to Houston for security and better life

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Since the United States pulled back its support in Afghanistan and removed troops, many Afghans were left in a life-threatening situation. For those who could flee, coming to America was one of their only options.

Since the beginning of July, Interfaith Ministries has resettled 116 refugees from eight different countries. Of those, 66 are Afghans. One family says they decided to leave their country before it was too late.

Sanga, an Afghanistan refugee, worked for the United States in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

One day, she received a notice to leave work because she and the other women were working against the Taliban. After a few months, Sanga says her family was in danger.

Since her family was not safe and did not have enough security, they had no choice but to leave their home country. Now, she lives in Houston, Texas with her husband Murad and their three sons.

Sanga says her family applied for an SIV (Special Immigrant Visa). After two years, they were approved to come to America. Now, her family is comfortable here because they feel secure.

When I asked Saqnga what her family is looking forward to the most… she said future and freedom. Her husband recently started a job and her two oldest sons are in school.

Sanga says America can provide her family with a lifetime of opportunities. Sanga says she feels relief knowing that they are safe. However, leaving her other family members behind was the hardest thing she’s had to face leaving Afghanistan.

They’re not safe. Sanga says they’re a target for the Taliban and that’s what worries her.

Sanga was asked if there were plans to return to her hometown. “Right now, the answer is no because it’s too dangerous,” she said. “If things return to normal and everyone is safe and free, then Murad and I will consider going back.” For now, their focus is on building a better life for their boys.

Sanga and Murad’s kids are ages 2, 6, and 8. She says her older boys saw everything. In Sanga’s words, they felt the hardships from the Taliban. They understand the situation better than us. So much so that they would play fight and imitate the violent things they saw back in Afghanistan.

In Sanga’s words, “We want to protect them from that.”

In the midst of the chaos, Sanga has words of encouragement for people experiencing the same thing. She says stay focused. Keep trying to better yourself. It’s a beneficial sacrifice and you can have everything here.

The organization plans to resettle at least 1,000 more by the March of 2022.