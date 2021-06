ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving the City of Altus for six years, Mayor Jack Smiley will resign.

Mayor Jack Smiley will resign effective Wednesday, June 30, according to his Facebook post.

“Thank you to the City employees who always had my back. I’m proud to call myself a retired City of Altus employee,” Smiley said in his Facebook post.