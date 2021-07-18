Air Force lieutenant and NFL cheerleader starts clothing company

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gameday is pretty much every day for 26-year-old 1st Lt. Haley McClain Hill. She was just named to the 49ers Gold Rush squad for the upcoming NFL season while also leading more than 300 airmen at Beale Air Force Base as a section commander.

“I correlate being an NFL cheerleader, it kind of brings the sassy, feminine side to the military. That is very rare,” McClain Hill said.

She’s now trying to bring both sides of her life together on a new clothing line called Torch.

“It’s for more modern-day women warriors,” McClain Hill explained. “At the end of the day, women nowadays want to feel feminine, they want to feel confident and sometimes it’s hard to do that when you are in a uniform that doesn’t accentuate, breed or inspire authenticity.”

McClain Hill certainly breaths a lot of passion and desire into everything she does, but it’s her “Fearless” bodysuit that she is most focused on right now after starting the clothing line on her own just a few months ago.

“As of right now, I’m just boot-strapping it and just trying to grind it out,” McClain Hill said.

“I’m embroidering on the side there the word ‘Fearless’ because when you are an NFL cheerleader, or when you are in the military, or when you are in law enforcement or wearing a uniform every single day, it’s important as a woman to remember to be fearless. It’s important to be fearless, but respectful at the same time and just go for it,” she continued.