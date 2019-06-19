Alabama man gave meth to ‘attack squirrel’

ALABAMA (KFDX/KJTL) A squirrel in Alabama is locked up for pulling a “breaking bad” scenario, but it’s not his fault.

The squirrel has been turned into an attack squirrel.



Authorities in Limestone County, Alabama encountered him when they went to arrest two men on drug charges. They said in order to make him aggressive, they fed the squirrel meth.



Deputies went to an apartment with a search warrant and allegedly found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel. When it was confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel in Alabama, the animal was released.

It’s unclear what condition the animal was in, and there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.