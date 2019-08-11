All Hands Cultural Community Center looks to offer numerous programs, events to community

At the family fun day, children and their parents enjoyed free food, rock-climbing, and time with one another. It’s just one of the recent events sparking interest in the center many used to know as the east branch YMCA.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)–The All Hands Cultural Community Center is working to provide programs and events to the Wichita Falls community after taking over the east branch YMCA facilities.

It’s about time to change out of the swimsuits and throw on the backpack. The All Hands Cultural Community Center is closing out the summer with a back to school family fun day.

“One of the things that we wanted to promote was family fun days and fests and different types of job fairs and health fairs and things like that,” All Hands Cultural Community Center executive director James Harris said.

Different programs and events to remind Texomans anyone is welcome.

“Things to help the community to know that hey it’s not closed, it’s open,” All Hands Cultural Community Center president Edward Downing said. “This was a good day for people to come out and enjoy themselves.”

At the family fun day, children and their parents enjoyed free food, rock-climbing, and time with one another.

It’s just one of the recent events sparking interest in the center many used to know as the east branch YMCA.

“We want to do things like art classes and reading programs and dads and moms programs and we wanna work with our seniors,’ Harris said.

“We also have a choices program here that deals with how to make right choices for those that have been incarcerated or have had some type of drug intervention so that we can help them to go about being good citizens,” Downing said.

Space for all to come and enjoy some family fun, learn, and grow.

“We are a community of a first, second and third chance and some people just need that extra chance so that they can turn their life about and be good citizens for the community,” Downing said.

“For them to be able to have a safe place to come and to learn and to better themselves,” Harris said.

A resource for the community, and a hub for all things education, recreation, health and life skills.

Harris said they want the facility to be multi-purpose by hosting family reunions, class reunions or any other event.

They’re also in need of volunteers. If you’d like to become one, click here to find contact information.