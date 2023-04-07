WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man accused of attempting to break in to Scotland Park Elementary School on March 30 while students were in class has been ordered held without bail.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard granted the motion from the district attorney’s office to deny bond to Freddie Lee Brown. Brown was in court Thursday, April 6, 2023, for a December charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Arguments for denial of bail stated bail can be denied on the basis that:

Brown had posted bail after his arrest in December. He was then arrested March 30 on charges of criminal mischief at a school, failure to comply with sex offender registration and assault of a detention officer during his booking.

He has been convicted of two felonies: robbery (2006) and aggravated sexual assault of a child (2014).

The state said bond can be denied to a person accused of a felony who has two prior felony convictions and commits the new felony while on bail for another felony.

Brown was jailed on bonds totaling $115,000 and was out on his drug charge on a bond of $35,000 at the time of his arrest at Scotland Park.