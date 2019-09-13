Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019

A total of 5,016 people donated to over 200 non-profit organizations during this year’s Texoma Gives, more than 1,600 donors than last year.

Wichita Christian School received the most donations raising more than $140,000 P.E.T.S Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic raised more than $123,000 and Olney Christian Community Center, more than $122,000.

At the end of Thursday’s 16-hour day, almost $1.3 million was raised.

The annual 16-hour online giving event, Texoma Gives kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday when folks all across Texoma started to donate for a cause they cared about.

Nonprofits used creative methods to pull donors in and the day wrapped with non-profits raising a combined $1.27 million.

“We granted over $250,000 in scholarship money on faith, that we would be able to raise those funds and so this money will go toward our scholarship fund,” Wichita Christian School Superintendent Karla Wallace said.

They raised more than they expected. Wichita Christian Academy ended the day raising more than $140,000, that is the most dollar amount raised for one nonprofit in the event.

Coming in with the third-highest with more than $122,000 is the Olney Christian Community Center.

“Every dollar that comes in goes for operational goes for the programs, goes to pay for the tutorials, to pay for the martial arts and the art program,” Olney Christian Community Center office manager Kristy Nantz said. “So up to date, we’ve not had to charge anyone anything to use the building, so that’s a blessing.”

While the goal of Texoma gives is to give the 200 plus nonprofits a needed financial boost, it also encourages organizations to improve marketing skills.

Now, all the organizations can put the money raised to good use and continue their missions.

“Every program that we have cracks the door to build relationships with people in our community to strengthen our community,” Olney Christian Community Center Director Rodney Nantz said.

“We’re extremely grateful for everyone who gave to Wichita Christian, we are so, so thankful for all of our constituents and the people who choose us for alternative education for their children,” Wallace said.

Karla Wallace and Kristy and Rodney Nantz can certainly speak for the more than 200 nonprofits throughout Texoma too when they express their appreciation for a community that believes in what they do.

Officials with P.E.T.S. have also expressed gratitude.

The nonprofit had the highest number of donors again this year, 740. Last year it was 375. The money raised will go toward a new facility.