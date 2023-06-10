WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Breakfast proved to be the most important meal of the day across town today, with two great events offering up good food for a great cause.

The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Omicron Epsilon Omega Wichita Falls Chapter put on their pancake breakfast at Booker T. today!

It’s been four years since they were able to have the event, and it made quite the return!

Folks lined up to get their pancakes and bacon, and the best part, members say all the money raised stays right here in this community.

“You know we sell tickets, and they go through the hands of a lot of people and sometimes those people don’t show up, but today it seems like everybody that we sold a ticket to, showed up so, were so excited to see faces and again just to have that fellowship with the community,” Chairman Angela Newton said.

“With all of the support we’ll be able to fund our community service projects and all of the scholarships we give out throughout the year,” Chapter President Raelynn Flanigan said.

To find out more about our local AKA chapter, just click here.