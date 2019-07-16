Altaire expands recall of eye drops and ointments to CVS stores due to sterility concerns

(NBC4 Washington) Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expanding its voluntary recall of eye drops and eye ointments to those exclusively made for and sold at CVS following concerns the products may not be sterile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The FDA had previously announced a voluntary recall of Altaire eye drops and eye ointments made for and sold exclusively at Walgreens.

The recalls are being carried out “due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” the FDA said.

The recall expands to include CVS brand eye drops and eye ointments in various package sizes and with various expiration dates. Find a full list of products included in the expanded recall here.

As of Tuesday, Altaire has received no reports of adverse events. The FDA also said that Altaire has not obtained any out of specifications results, including in-house and third party sterility testing, for the products.

Any questions regarding this voluntary recall can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 800-258-2471 or emailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The FDA says that customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems or adverse effects that may be related to using this drug product.