ALTUS, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Altus Balloon Festival is coming soon.

As cooler temperatures approach, Texoma County residents can embrace the refreshing air and enjoy the upcoming hot air balloon exhibits.

The annual Altus Balloon and Kite Festival will take place at the Altus\Quartz Mt. Regional Airport in Altus, Oklahoma from November 1 through November 10, 2023.

This family event will be hosted by Altus Parks + Recreation at 8:00 p.m. nightly.

The festival will have a total of 10 hot air balloons and tethered balloon rides. This year’s festival is also welcoming back Great American Kites as a special feature exposition.