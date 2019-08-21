Altus City Council votes on resignation of city manager

JACKSON CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— On Tuesday night, the Altus City Council voted to accept the resignation of its city manager.



The council voted 4 to 4 to accept the resignation of Janice Cain.

The mayor of Altus, Jack Smiley, broke the tie by accepting her resignation.



“We’ve endured this three times now, and I’m moving forward,” Cain said after the vote. “The city and council can also move forward.”

After the vote, councilors were given the chance to comment. Those who voted against letting her go thanked Cain for her service.

One councilor mentioned concerns about what this will do to the city of Altus.

Smiley said the resignation was accepted with a lot of thought.



Cain’s career in municipal government has close to thirty years of experience.

She was the previous city manager in Lindsay, Comanche and Marlow, and the assistant city manager in Duncan.



The city council nor Cain mentioned what factors lead to her resignation.

Click here to view the full city council meeting.

