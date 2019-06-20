Altus firefighters file complaints against fire chief

There is a call for help Wednesday night out of Altus as firefighters look for a solution after they said their complaints against their own fire chief have been ignored.

The Altus Professional Firefighters Association is calling for the termination of Chief Kyle Davis. The complaint said the fire chief’s actions create toxic working conditions, plus there are concerns of theft of city resources. This after the firefighters held a vote of no confidence in the fire chief and all 31 members of the department said they weren’t confident in their leader.

The biggest concern for the Altus firefighters is safety, their own and the citizens of Altus.

“Threats to people, bullying, intimidating us, retaliating against us,” Capt. Benny Barnes said.

Altus firefighters and members of the Altus Professional Firefighter Association, Barnes and Hunter Harris have had many issues with how they said the fire chief uses his power.

“Stealing money from the taxpayers here in this town because he has done things for his own personal gain during duty hours with firemen that he has ordered to go do these things,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the chief’s alleged bad behavior got worse after he received a major pay raise. Seventeen complaints have been filed against the fire chief for safety. However, City Manager Janice Cain said the investigation into the allegations is still ongoing.

“I strongly recommend that we complete that and that we move forward on it,” Cain said. “If you don’t like the results of that I think that was defined previously and the term was the albatross is around my neck.”

Harris and Barnes said they are concerned nothing is going to happen to the fire chief as long Cain is the city manager

“If we voice our concerns our city manager backs him on those things. She fights for him. It’s gone on and gone on and gone on to where it is exhausting for us,” Barnes said.

Barnes and Harris said they now need the help of the citizens of altus.

“Basically we are needing support from our citizens to talk to our council members and make sure they know all the concerns and know that everyone’s life in this town is at risk, at a higher risk including the gentlemen we work with everyday,” Harris said.

As those with department battle disasters in Altus, they say they will continue battling city leaders until they can better protect the citizens of Altus.

Barnes’ and Harris’ fight with the city manager has led to the Altus Professional Firefighters Association calling for the termination of Cain.

In a formal complaint, they said Cain is the only person with the power to address the “constant, egregious, and near-deadly decisions that the fire chief continues to make.” By her inaction, they said she is complicit with his dereliction of duty.

Firefighters thank Mayor Smiley, and Councilmembers Brady-Lee, Garrison, and Jones-Blackman for voting to terminate Altus City Manager Janice Cain. While the firefighters have no personal issues with City Manager Cain, she is the only person with the power to address the constant, egregious, and near-deadly decisions that the Fire Chief continues to make. By her inaction, she is complacent with his dereliction of duty.

ALTUS, OK – After months of dangerous behavior and orders inconsistent with keeping the citizens and firefighters in Altus safe, the Altus Professional Fire Fighters Association now feels compelled to now release their Executive Summary: “Fire Chief’s Actions Create Toxic Working Conditions.”

Executive Summary: “Fire Chief’s Actions Create Toxic Working Conditions”

Altus Fire Fighters cannot remain silent any longer. For months we have brought dozens of concerns that involve the safety of the citizens of Altus, the safety of Altus firefighters, and concerns of theft of city resources by the Fire Chief. Specifically, the Fire Chief removing on-duty firefighters from their assignments so that they may help move his personal belongings in to a new apartment.

The Executive Summary focuses on the three most egregious events by the Fire Chief prior to his dereliction of duty and abandonment of oath to the citizens of Altus when he failed to proactively activate the Altus Emergency Operations Center on Saturday May 25, 2019 when tornado sirens sounded on base, but fell silent in Altus during tornado like activity; going so far as to rip the bay door of the new first station off and throw dumpsters around the parking lot at the high school. To be clear, the Fire Chief never arrived and a part-timer showed up just moments before the storm hit.

Altus Fire Fighters humbly ask the citizens to join us in contacting Mayor Smiley, Councilmembers Brady-Lee, Garrison, and Jones-Blackman and thank them for their brave actions and votes. We also ask that you contact Councilmember Perry Shelton and encourage him join Mayor Smiley and vote to make Altus safe.