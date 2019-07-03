Altus man arrested on a felony arrest warrant

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL)—

The Altus Police Department announced Loren Koby Rodriguez, 21, of Altus was taken into custody just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, on a felony arrest warrant issued through the District Court of Jackson County.

The charges included kidnapping, domestic abuse after prior pattern of physical abuse, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all of which are felonies.

Altus Detectives received information regarding the whereabouts of Rodriguez and responded to 2213 Falcon Road.

Officials said Rodriguez barricaded himself inside one of the apartments, however less than 20 minutes, Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident.

Rodriguez is in the Jackson County Jail on a $250,000 bail.