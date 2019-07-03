Altus PD: High-speed chase ends in two arrests

ALTUS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Two people are facing multiple charges after leading Oklahoma law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers with the Altus police department observed a silver Dodge pick-up being driven by Cassidy Kelm in the 1300 block of North Crain.

Officers knew Kelm had an outstanding warrant.

Officers initiated a traffic stop with lights and the Kelm started to speed away.

As the vehicle crossed Main while east bound on Elm, officials said the pick-up collided with another vehicle driving north bound on Main causing an accident with no injuries reported at the time of the accident.

The suspect vehicle continued east bound on Elm as additional units from the Altus Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office closed off avenues of escape.

The chase continued on foot after the truck hit a gas meter and a fence.

The passenger of the truck, Kenneth Tucker, was seen throwing a loaded Kel-tec PMR30 .22 WMR pistol from the window of the vehicle.

Both were apprehended after a short foot chase.

Cassidy Marie Kelm is charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm after Former Felon Conviction

Possession of Firearm while in Commission of a Felony

Felony Eluding

No Driver’s license

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Kenneth Robert Tucker is charged with the following: