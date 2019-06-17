Altus PD investigating alleged armed robbery

ALTUS, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) Altus police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported shortly before 12:30 Monday morning at the Stripes convenience store, 1120 Falcon Road.

The store clerk told officers the suspect entered the store, confronted the clerk and the two walked behind the counter.

The suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register and the safe.

After the robbery, police said the suspect escorted the victim from the store and had the clerk walk east while the suspect ran away in the opposite direction.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken and there were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, approx. 5’8” tall.

The suspect was wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and wearing a ski mask from the nose down.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this robbery to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.