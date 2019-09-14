Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail

JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Altus Police Department officials asked Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials to investigate the death of a Dallas man who collapsed in the Jackson County Jail booking room Friday morning.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, police officers responded to a possible drunken driving call in the 1000 block of Falcon Road just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials arrested Dallas resident Brent Waters, 56, and took him to Jackson County Memorial Hospital for an OSBI blood test.

From the hospital, officials took Waters to Jackson County Jail booking room where Murphy said Waters suddenly collapsed.

Officers and jail personnel began CPR, and Waters was transported back to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office to determine a manner and cause of death.

