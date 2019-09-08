Altus Police searching for homicide suspect

JACKSON CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— The Altus Police Department need your help in finding the person responsible for a homicide that happened on Sunday.

Police responded shortly after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning to the intersections of South Joy and West Victory Streets where a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

His body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical examiner’s office.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Massenburg to contact the Altus Police Department at 508-482-4121 and the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation is ongoing, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.